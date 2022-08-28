Still The One: The Ten Best Below-The-Radar Songs By Shania Twain
Away from her anthemic hit singles, uDiscover Music offers a selection of the ten best Shania Twain songs that you might not have heard.
The spectacular return of Shania Twain in 2017 was crowned with chart entries for the Now album at No.1 in the US, UK, Australia, and beyond. It was almost as if the Canadian pop-country queen had never been never away, but her perfect comeback was, of course, achieved with the help of a generation of new fans as well as her massive existing fan base.
For those latest admirers, or those whose knowledge of the singer-songwriter’s catalog is perhaps limited to her anthemic hit singles, we’ve taken a good look through her recording archive to come up with a non-chronological selection of the ten best Shania Twain tracks that you may not know. There are songs from all of her previous albums and, to top it off, a duet with a fellow giant of country music and a taste of Shania live in her own concert.
God Ain’t Gonna Getcha For That
We do begin at the beginning, though, with the one song Shania co-wrote on her self-titled, and lesser-heard, 1993 debut album. “God Ain’t Gonna Getcha For That,” composed with the late, Grammy-nominated country songsmith Kent Robbins, typifies that record’s stripped-down vocal style and countrified approach, down to its pedal steel guitar.
Whatever You Do! Don’t
“Whatever You Do! Don’t!” was part of the world-conquering Come On Over album of 1997, written like the rest of the disc by Twain and her then-husband and producer “Mutt” Lange. With its synth violins and singalong style, it could have been a single, but the competition from “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”, “You’re Still The One,” and all the others was just too intense.
Is There Life After Love
1995’s “Is There Life After Love” is an underrated example of a Twain ballad with a country twist, helped again by pedal steel, violin and some nice barroom piano. The Come On Over album it came from listed not one but two distinguished pedal steel players, Paul Franklin and John Hughey.
Amneris’ Letter
Then we jump to 1999, and a gem of a vocal performance by Shania on the multi-guest concept album Elton John & Tim Rice’s Aida. She sings “Amneris’ Letter,” an attractive ballad with music by Elton and lyrics by Rice, on an album which also starred Sting, Janet Jackson, the Spice Girls, James Taylor, and many others.
Juanita
The 2002 album Up! was available in no fewer than three color-coded versions, with the red “pop” edition by far the best known; the green version featured the country mixes, while the blue release was inspired by the Bollywood style of Indian film music. From the latter, Shania looks east on the “blue” version of “Juanita.”
Still Under The Weather
“Still Under The Weather” takes us back to the 1993 debut, for a country tune co-written by two Nashville hitmakers of the era, Skip Ewing and Michael White, with L.E. White. “I‘m still under the weather,” sings Shania wistfully of her lost love, “but I’m over the storm.”
Leaving Is The Only Way Out
The Woman In Me, which produced an incredible eight singles, also offered a notable first in “Leaving Is The Only Way Out,” which represented Twain’s album debut as a solo songwriter. As we know, that’s a style she returned to triumphantly with Now.
I’m Not In The Mood To Say No
The green edition of Up! re-cast “I’m Not In The Mood To Say No,” which on the red mix was essentially a pop-rock song, in new country colors. It emphasized how much a mix can change a track, and how Shania could still delight her country audience.
In 2003, Willie Nelson released a live album called Live and Kickin’ which featured a stellar guest list including Ray Charles, Norah Jones, Elvis Costello, Steven Tyler, and Paul Simon. Shania joined him on stage at the Beacon Theatre in New York for a fine version of his enduring “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain.”
I Ain’t No Quitter
Finally, Ms. Twain stars on her own live album, 2015’s Still The One: Live From Vegas, where she puts her relaxed and authoritative vocal stamp on “I Ain’t No Quitter,” previously one of the new songs on her 2004 Greatest Hits collection. Do let us know the Shania album tracks that you think deserve wider attention in the comments section below.
JR
October 10, 2017 at 7:06 pm
Great List.
One small correction: The green UP CD was the country version. The blue UP CD was the international version.
Ym
October 14, 2017 at 5:36 pm
The International/pop version of Up ! was the Red one (and Blue for oriental version, Green for country)
Kendra
October 14, 2017 at 6:08 pm
Yes I second this correction.
Bradders
October 10, 2017 at 8:06 pm
Dance with the one that brought you is my favourite.
Tom Z
August 28, 2019 at 11:35 pm
Agreed simply beautiful!!!
Julie
October 10, 2017 at 10:14 pm
God ain’t gonna get you for that is one of my favourites. Also love Shoes which was recorded for Desperate Housewives and her cover of You shook me all night long. The girl can sing anything x
Dany
October 10, 2017 at 10:29 pm
I also love “Forget me”, from her first album, “(Wanna get to know you) That good!” and “I’m jealous” from Up!, “Don’t!” from her Greatest Hits and “Shoes”, a single recorded for Desperate Housewives’ soundtrack.
Marikat
October 14, 2017 at 4:20 pm
I love Nah! from Up! one of my all time favourites. Also Black Eyes Blue Tears from Come on Over.
Sandra
October 14, 2017 at 4:30 pm
Totalmente de acuerdo! Las dos canciones tienen su escencia. Pensé que estarían en la lista
Kim Robinso
October 14, 2017 at 5:05 pm
Heard and love all of them. Did you write Amneris Letter? Beautiful lyrics. Especially” I dont want the World. Only You.” Gets me every time I hear it.
Roland
October 14, 2017 at 5:16 pm
Don’t forget It Only Hurts When I’m Breathing, from the Up! album. Really love that song.
Kim Robinson
October 14, 2017 at 5:18 pm
Heard and love all of them. Did you write Amneris Letter? Beautiful lyrics. Especially” I dont want the World. Only You.” Gets me every time I hear it.
Mike
October 14, 2017 at 5:22 pm
“I’m not in the mood to say no” and “wanna get to know you“ from “Up!” And “black eyes blue tears” from “come on over”
Reba Ratcliffe
October 14, 2017 at 5:33 pm
I liked all of your song bug fan
Erica
October 14, 2017 at 5:35 pm
“What a way to wannabe” from the Up album. I was so certain it would have been a single and even envisioned a really cool music video for it but it was never released.. Was one of my favorite songs on the album.
Laura MacDowell
October 14, 2017 at 5:41 pm
Yes I know all your songs/CDs/albums you have ever put out ! I love all of them !!!❤ Thank You Shania for coming back to us after 15years away. I do understand why ! We both went through very similar situation at the same time !!! GOD BLESS YOU MY FRIEND !!!❤ Glad to have “OUR LADY” BACK with SASSY ATTITUDE !❤You go girl. Much Love & Admiration !!!❤
Juan Pablo Bravo
October 14, 2017 at 6:04 pm
(Wanna Get to Know You) That Good! Is a wonderful piece of art. Also “If It Dont Take Two” LOVE FOREVER SHANIA!
Kendra
October 14, 2017 at 6:09 pm
Dance with the one that brought you!!!!
Marc Fried
October 14, 2017 at 6:29 pm
Thank you Baby…
Jay
October 14, 2017 at 7:27 pm
Ain’t Going Down from Up! Was a little shocked it wasn’t a single but Nah! Is my shania go to song
Christian
October 14, 2017 at 8:17 pm
Coincidentally just had the Country version of “I’m not in the Mood” playing over and over in the car this week so great choice. The whole Woman in me disc is terrific but “Raining on our Love” is just heartbreaking and exquisite.
Stella
October 14, 2017 at 9:36 pm
Ka-Ching, Thank you Baby, It Only Hurts When I’m Breathing, Man! I Feel Like A Woman, Waiter! Bring Me Water
Valerie Metcalfe
October 14, 2017 at 9:44 pm
Heard all of them love them
Stephen Villanova
October 15, 2017 at 12:49 am
I ain’t no quitter love them all and the Video’s are fantastic. Please don’t stop making music country pop will not ever be the same without you!
Kathy
October 15, 2017 at 4:27 am
I have heard them. Before but id. Ever ever,say top anything to those just Not the Shania sings I like. keeping you forever and alwayz
Tim
October 15, 2017 at 4:57 am
I love all Shania songs but my favorite has always been Dance with the one that brought you!
Randy
October 15, 2017 at 6:52 am
If It Don’t Take Two (The Woman In Me)
I Won’t Leave You Lonely (Come On Over)
Nah! (Up!)
**Notable mentions for Ka-Ching and Thank You Baby which were successful singles in Europe but were not released to radio in North America. Two of my favourites from the Up album, and I actually love the Green version for Thank You Baby too.
joanna
October 15, 2017 at 10:12 pm
U.S./Canada Version was Red (Pop) & Green (Country) – International Version was Red (Pop) & Blue (World). In Europe and New Zealand there was just a Red (Pop) version and in Australia there was a Limited Edition Red (Pop), Green (Country) and Blue (World) 3 CD set.
Randy
October 16, 2017 at 3:03 am
If It Don’t Take Two
I Won’t Leave You Lonely
Ka-Ching and Thank You Baby (love the green version too) which were successful singles in Europe but were not released as singles in North America.
Bentley
October 16, 2017 at 10:40 pm
1. Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is Anymore
2. Raining On Our Love
3. If It Don’t Take Two
4. I Won’t Leave You Lonely
5. You’ve Got A Way
6. I’m Jealous
7. It Only Hurt’s When I Breathe
8. Don’t
9. All In All
10. Because Of You
Bernard
October 17, 2017 at 2:28 pm
All these songs are “masterpiece”. For me I choose also “It Only Hurt’s When I Breathe” “If It Don’t Take Two””Thank You Baby”. Thank you for the playlist
Jennifer
August 28, 2019 at 10:09 pm
For me, songs I love that were not singles are:
“Black Eyes, Blue Tears” (That helped me with an abusive boyfriend),
“Waiter Bring Me Water”
“Juanita”
“Nah” (helped with another abusive boyfriend)
Shania always seemed to know what I needed to hear. I had alot of, “I could have written that!” moments. Shania did a better job though. 🙂 🙂
Christopher Jordan
August 29, 2019 at 12:06 am
“Hate to Love” is a great song from the “Complete Limelight Sessions.” It would be a great song for Shania to sing live in her concerts.