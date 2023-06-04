Cian Ducrot Celebrates Brotherhood On Heartfelt ‘Heaven’

Cian Ducrot – ‘Heaven’ artwork: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Cian Ducrot has shared the latest preview of his forthcoming debut album Victory in the heartfelt and celebratory single “Heaven.”

The fast-rising singer-songwriter pays tribute to the bond he shares with his brother on the new song, highlighting the inspiration he finds from the love and commitment that comes from his family.

The single beings with the star being picked up by his brother after falling off his bike as a kid and continuing through their life together, to his brother looking proudly on during Ducrot’s recent shows supporting Ed Sheeran. A darker undercurrent runs through the song, though, with the musician explaining that his sibling “never smiled… because you carried that pain more than any child should.”

“I wanted to write a song that felt like it could be sung by thousands of people in a stadium and that joined everyone together in this shared feeling of love and euphoria,” Ducrot said in a press release. “‘Heaven’ is a song I wrote about my bond with my brother and our love and everything we’ve been through. It’s a thank you to him and a song that I hope many people will connect with over their bond and love with their siblings and family.”

Cian Ducrot - Heaven (Official Lyric Video)

The eagerly anticipated Victory will be released on July 21 via Interscope Records and will feature the singles “All For You,” “I’ll Be Waiting,” and “Part Of Me.” The first two of those singles have been certified gold and silver, respectively, and both landed in the Top 20 of the Official UK Singles Chart.

As his star continues to rise, Ducrot is swiftly gaining fans across the world. To date, he has racked up more than 300 million streams and has 7 million listeners on Spotify. As well as supporting Sheeran, he was also invited to join the Jonas Brothers at its recent Royal Albert Hall show.

The star will hit the road in support of Victory, including a full North American tour and his biggest London show to date at Eventim Apollo. He will also join Dermot Kennedy at three huge outdoor shows in Limerick before hitting the festival circuit. For full details of Ducrot’s tour itinerary and to buy tickets, visit his official website.

