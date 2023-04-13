Lil Wayne Set To Host ‘Street Fighter 6’ Showcase

Lil Wayne - Photo: Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Capcom has announced that Lil Wayne will be hosting an “extended final look” at the studio’s upcoming video game Street Fighter 6 next week. The Street Fighter 6 Showcase will take place on April 20, and will be streamed at 11PM BST/6PM ET/3 PM PT.

Capcom shared that the trailer will have “over 30 minutes of big news and announcements.” Lil Wayne added more information, saying, “We’re talking new ways to fight, crazy new game modes and some big announcements.”

On April 4, Lil Wayne kicked off his wildly anticipated Welcome to Tha Carter Tour at the Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The run is presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation.

During the set, Wayne performed massive hits like “A Milli,” “Fireman,” and “I’m Me” in addition to newer songs like “God Did.” Last night, April 12, Lil Wayne brought the Welcome to Tha Carter Tour to Toronto, Ontario and will continue making stops around the country before concluding at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 13. The music mogul is also set to perform at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival April 28-30.

It has been a wildly exciting time for Weezy. On April 2 at the Dreamville Festival, the MC stole the show when headliner Drake brought him out for a special performance. When Drake cued up “The Motto,” his former Young Money boss came out to perform his verse. Weezy then performed solo versions of “Uproar” and his 2008 hit “A Milli.”

Just a few days prior, Wayne shared his first-ever career-spanning compilation album, I Am Music, available at all streaming platforms via Young Money Entertainment/Republic Records.

The 18-track collection boasts Weezy’s latest single “Kant Nobody” [feat. DMX], which was produced by Swizz Beatz. The track has already amassed 8.4 million Spotify streams and counting as well as 5.9 million YouTube views for the music video. The collection also boasts Tha Carter IV standout “6 Foot 7 Foot” [feat. Cory Gunz], which has recently surged back to the top of the conversation, reaching No.8 on the TikTok Top Tracks in the US.

