‘Creed III’ Soundtrack Arrives As New Film Hits Theaters

‘Creed III Soundtrack’ - Photo: Courtesy of Dreamville Records/Interscope Records

Dreamville and Interscope Records have unveiled the Creed III soundtrack, which arrives alongside the release of the highly anticipated film.

Featuring a powerhouse assembly of artists including J. Cole, Big Sean, and Dreamville’s own like JID, Ari Lennox, Bas, EARTHGANG, Lute, Cozz and Omen, the soundtrack also includes guest appearances by SiR, Syd, Tierra Whack, Kehlani, and many more.

Dreamville executive produced (Candace Rodney, Adam Roy) the official soundtrack to Creed III alongside Proximity Media (Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis), Outlier Society (Michael B. Jordan), and Executive Music Producer Frank Brim. The acclaimed franchise’s third installment was directed by Michael B. Jordan and features music from artists within the Dreamville roster and beyond.

Dreamville/Interscope Records worked closely with the franchise’s producers MGM, Proximity, and Outlier to create a musical experience that fit not just the film’s needs but one that will be celebrated as its own piece of art–inspired by both the film and the coming together of various artists on a soundtrack that matches the film’s acclaim and impact on community and culture.

It has been an exciting time for J. Cole’s Dreamville imprint. Earlier this week, the imprint unveiled that Cole will headline the Dreamville Fest with a special performance alongside Drake, with Usher also set to perform at the top of the bill. Dreamville Festival is set to return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1-2. GA, GA+, and VIP two-day passes are on sale now.

Buy or stream Creed III (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).

Creed III Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

Culture – Mez, REASON, Symba & 8AE

Ma Boy – JID & Lute

Anthem (Soundtrack Version) – Big Sean & EST Gee

Adonis Interlude (The Montage) – J. Cole

Greater – Ari Lennox

Ogogoro – Bas & Ayra Star

Just Face It – Blxst

Headhunters – WESTSIDE BOOGIE & Cozz (ft. Kevin Ross)

Jack – EARTHGANG (ft. Buddy)

Hate Me Now – Arin Ray, Mereba & Omen

Talk To Me – Omen, Ari Lennox & OG DAYV

Lay Up – SiR (ft. Syd)

Long The Way – Morray

In The Room – JID, Tierra Whack & BJ The Chicago Kid

Shadows – Kehlani

Burn Bridges – Lute, Cozz, REASON & Arin Ray

Heavy Is The Head – Baby Rose

Blood, Sweat & Tears – Bas & Black Sherif (ft. Kel-P)