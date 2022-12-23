Darius Rucker To Headline Inaugural 2023 SHOWdown Lex Event

Darius Rucker - Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT

Darius Rucker has been announced as the headline artist at the inaugural SHOWdown Lex event, due to take place on October 13, 2023 at Rolex Stadium in the Kentucky Horse Park, situated some nine miles from downtown Lexington, Kentucky.

Shop the best of Darius Rucker’s discography on vinyl and more.

Two dollars from every ticket sold will be donated to the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. Various general admission and VIP pass options are now available, starting with a lawn pass at $49 and going all the way up to a suite pass for $350. Only 150 of the latter tickets are available, and the price includes VIP parking, food and drinks, an open bar, and a climate controlled suite with a balcony plus access to a private patio below. Twenty-four private boxes are also available, each holding 15 event-goers at $165 per person, for a total price per box of $2,475.

ADVERTISEMENT

Halfway to Hazard will join Rucker on the bill, and another guest act will be announced soon. SHOWdown is scheduled for a Friday before a major University of Kentucky football home game, and next year’s event precedes the UK vs. Mizzou fixture.

Darius Rucker - You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Rucker, whose philanthropic work stretches far and wide, has raised more than $3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital via his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. He was also recently honored for more than a decade of support of the Musicians On Call Millions of Moments event.

The country star, who has announced that his 2023 album will be titled Carolyn’s Boy, is also among the latest names to be added to the CBS TV special New Years Eve LIVE: Nashville’s Big Bash. The free event on December 31 will take place at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and also features Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band, Little Big Town, and Kelsea Ballerini. Newly added alongside Rucker are Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Riley Green, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, and The War And Treaty.

Listen to the best of Darius Rucker on Apple Music and Spotify.