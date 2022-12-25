Elton John, Diana Ross, Many More Send Holiday Greetings To Fans Worldwide

Elton John - Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Favorite artists from all genres of music have been posting holiday wishes for the season, with Elton John hailing his “best year ever,” Diana Ross urging her fans to help those in need and Steve Miller sharing his “Cheer Up” playlist.

Elton posted a greetings clip alongside the message: “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all my wonderful fans. Thanks for making 2022 my best year ever,” while his songwriting partner of 55 years, Bernie Taupin, wrote: “So much to be thankful for and so much to look forward to in the coming year.”

Mick Fleetwood shared an image of himself by the tree with the simple message: “I’ve got Santa on my mind,” while Def Leppard posted their own Christmas greetings and Ms. Ross reflected: “The holidays are a time of love, joy & celebration. It’s also a time for giving back. Whether it’s through a donation or even just sharing a smile and saying Happy Holidays to someone you don’t know!”

Happy Holidays from Nick!

Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran posted an audio clip on YouTube in which he thanked the longrunning band’s fans for “always being there for us” and for voting for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place last month at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Duran will be among the artists performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, to be broadcast at 8pm ET on ABC on December 31.

The Steve Miller Band shared “Peace, love and happy holidays” along with their personally-curated Cheer Up playlist. The customized, non-festive collection of 30 feelgood tracks includes everything from the New Orleans piano of Professor Longhair to the time-honored jazz of Meade “Lux” Lewis and Albert Ammons, classics by Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, and Chuck Berry, and inclusions by the group themselves such as a live rendition of “Gangster of Love.” To all those festive good wishes, we add ours to all readers of uDiscover Music and best wishes for a peaceful and prosperous 2023.

Listen to uDiscover Music’s 20 tracks for an alternative Yule.