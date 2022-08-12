Little Big Town Spread Some ‘Better Love’ In New ‘Mr.Sun’ Album Preview

Little Big Town - Photo: Courtesy of Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Little Big Town have unveiled “Better Love” as the new release from their forthcoming tenth studio album Mr. Sun. The self-produced track was composed by the group’s Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook with country, blues, and rock vocalist Audra Mae, and Concord Music Publishing signing Tofer Brown.

The latter songwriter worked with the country quartet as a co-writer on “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” and “Problem Child” from their 2020 album Nightfall, also landing production credits on “Problem Child” and the single “Sugar Coat.” Brown’s other writing credits include the Hootie & The Blowfish track “New Year’s Day,” Lady A’s “Ocean,” and Jon Pardi’s “Night Shift.”

Better Love

Watch this video on YouTube

The Mr. Sun album, which follows on September 16, will also feature the already-shared “Hell Yeah,” “All Summer,” and “Rich Man” in its 16-track line-up. “This album has a special feel to it,” said Little Big Town’s Phillip Sweet in a group statement announcing the record. “We have collectively been through an unprecedented period making this album, Life is short; we are here to live it with the ones around us, loving them and ourselves the best we can. All the while, thankful for another turn around the sun.”

Added Karen Fairchild: “Mr. Sun is intentionally an emotional record that holds hands well with our last album, Nightfall. Mr. Sun is focused on better days ahead, the value of friendships and family. It touches on heartbreak and letting go, but it’s full of sunshine and joy.”

The album will also be available in a limited edition, webstore-only tangerine vinyl edition with an 11″x11″ art card, hand-signed by the band. There will also be a hand-signed CD option with a 4”x4” art card, a baby blue vinyl edition and, via Barnes & Noble, an exclusive sky blue vinyl version.

Pre-order Little Big Town’s Mr. Sun, which is released on September 16.