Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar, And More Set For Outside Lands

Outside Lands returns to celebrate 15 years with headliners that include 15-time Grammy award winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters, recent Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar, acclaimed pop icon Lana Del Rey, and electronic powerhouse ODESZA, who will be the first EDM act to headline the Lands End main stage.

Other artists on the bill include The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Ethel Cain, Noah Kahan, JID, Lil Yachty, Father John Misty, Cigarettes After Sex, Orville Peck, Willow, Beabadobee, Cuco, Alvvays, aespa, NIKI, and many more.

Now in its third year, SOMA Tent will return to the Outside Lands footprint with rhythms and vibes inspired by underground nightclub culture. SOMA Tent features over nine hours of music each day featuring the best in dance music. This year’s talent includes: BLOND:ISH, Claptone, WhoMadeWho, Tinlicker, Âme b2b Trikk, Sama’ Abdulhadi and much more. It’s the perfect place to forget what time of day (or night) it is and get lost in the sound and lights.

“When we started Outside Lands back in 2008, we had a vision to create a unique festival experience that had never been done before. 15 years later, Outside Lands continues to be a bright spot for the city of San Francisco and pushes boundaries in music, food, drink, art and cannabis programming, as well as providing space for environmental and social initiatives,” said Allen Scott, Co-Founder of Outside Lands & President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment.

“The festival celebrates everything we love about the Bay Area’s rich cultural history. We’re proud of the positive financial impact the festival has on San Francisco, injecting more than $1 billion into the SF economy since its inception.”

New for 2023, Outside Lands is offering a GA+ level ticket. This elevated GA offering includes expedited entry, an exclusive GA+ lounge with access to flushable bathrooms, refillable water stations and complimentary soft drinks, plus a full-service bar and food for purchase.

