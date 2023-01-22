Watch Sam Smith Make Stunning Return To ‘SNL’

Sam Smith – Photo: Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Sam Smith made a stunning return to SNL last night (January 21) to perform two tracks from their imminent new album, Gloria.

It was the British pop star’s third appearance on the long-running US comedy show and saw them play two of their upcoming record’s recent releases.

First, Smith performed the global smash hit “Unholy,” which saw them appear on stage wearing a giant pink feathered coat. Midway through, backing dancers opened the two lapels of the outfit to reveal collaborator Kim Petras sitting at Smith’s feet, at which point she launched into her guest verse.

Sam Smith: Unholy ft. Kim Petras (Live) - SNL

Watch this video on YouTube

Later, Smith was joined by a choir for a rendition of the title track, “Gloria,” which was shared last week. The choir shrouded Smith for much of the performance, parting ways for them as the song hit its crescendo.

Sam Smith: Gloria (Live) - SNL

Watch this video on YouTube

“Gloria” was written during lockdown and later completed with the help of folk and blues musician Jimmy Napes. The recording that appears on the album was done with the London Voices choir at St Mary’s Church in Saffron Walden, Essex – the church that Smith attended as a child.

Alongside that track and “Unholy,” Smith has also shared the Koffee and Jessie Reyez featuring “Gimme” from their new album, which will be released on Friday (January 27).

Speaking about the latter song upon its release, Smith described it as “filth,” adding: “I’m a sexual person, I like sex. It’s something I’m teaching myself to not be ashamed of. Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around absolutely wasted, like two girlfriends having a laugh.”

Next month, “Unholy” could earn the modern British icon another Grammy, with the track in the running for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the ceremony. In 2015, he won Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for “Stay With Me” and Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album for In The Lonely Hour.

