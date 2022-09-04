Dr. Dre-Led Super Bowl Performance Wins Three Emmys

Super Bowl Halftime Performance - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

The Television Academy announced that the 2022 Super Bowl halftime performance, starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, has won three Creative Arts Emmy awards.

On social media, the Academy revealed that the performance won prizes for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Music Direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other big winners included The Beatles, who took home a ton of hardware for the documentary Get Back. The series won five Emmy Awards. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were named with director Peter Jackson as recipients of the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series award, alongside producers Yoko Ono, Olivia Harrison, Clare Olssen, and Jonathan Clyde. Jackson also won Outstanding Directing for a Documentary or Nonfiction Program, and the production won for picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing.

“I’d just like to thank everyone who worked on this film, especially our family back home and our second family in London at Apple Corps,” Jackson said in his acceptance speech at the ceremony (via Deadline). “[A] big shout out to the Beatles. Thank you so much for the over 60 years of your positive, exuberant, joyous…Your music is so profound and I think it’s actually embedded in our DNA.”

On accepting his director’s award, he reflected that he’s been “an eight year old in New Zealand, a Boy Scout wearing short pants” when the director of Let It Be, Michael Lindsay-Hogg was making Let It Be. “[A]nd for reasons I don’t quite understand, 50 years later the Beatles entrusted me to take the footage and make a film,” he added. “But to be a tiny part of the Beatles’ story was a dream come true for that eight-year-old kid.”

Outside of his groundbreaking Super Bowl performance, Dr. Dre has been the focus of the second season of The Spotify Music + Talk podcast series M Means Music, hosted by veteran music journalist and music consultant Daryl Easlea.

Easlea dove straight into Dr. Dre’s sophomore record 2001, shared in 1999 as the highly-anticipated follow up to 1992’s The Chronic. Throughout the episodes, he dives into the album’s long-delayed release, its lasting impact on hip-hop, and the career-defining songs that emerged in its creation.

“Recorded at nine studios in LA and mixed by Dre at Larrabee Studios in North Hollywood, 2001 is a big sounding album, with big intentions. Everything is here, it’s like T200he Chronic II, amped up and ready for the new decade,” Easlea explains. “Originally intended to play as a mix tape with skit interludes, Dre mapped it out to play like a film. It was intended as entertainment, something that Dre was keen to promote.”

Visit the Emmy Awards’ official website for a full list of winners.