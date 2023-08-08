Taylor Swift Leads MTV VMAs Field With Eight Nominations

Taylor Swift - Photo: Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is dominating the 2023 MTV Music Awards nominations with eight nods, which is set for September 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Taylor is followed by SZA with six nominations, and Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith with five each. BLACKPINK, Diddy, and Shakira have four each.

The host for the event has not yet been announced. Jack Harlow, LL Cool J, and Nicki Minaj hosted last year’s show, which was held in the same venue.

Beginning Tuesday (August 8), fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, September 1. Voting for best new artist will remain active into the live show. Nominations for social categories including group of the year and song of summer will be announced at a later date.

This year features a record 35 first-time VMAs nominees, including Petras; Metro Boomin and Rema (three each); and Ayra Starr, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Reneé Rapp, and Yung Miami (two each).

Other artists receiving first-time nods include Aespa, boygenius, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, Fletcher, Fifty Fifty, JVKE, Lauren Spencer Smith, Musa Keys, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez, and Toosii.

Double nominees GloRilla, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma and Reneé Rapp are nominated for best new artist, along with Kaliii and PinkPantheress.

Things are as busy as ever in Taylor world, with Swift having recently added more Eras shows to her massive tour. Earlier this month, she announced 15 extra dates for the 2024 leg of her Eras Tour. Swift will play multiple shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto, kicking things off on October 18.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 ,” Swift wrote on Instagram announcing the new dates. Gracie Abrams will open the slate of concerts.

Visit MTV’s official website for the full list of nominees.