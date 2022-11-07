Lionel Richie To Receive Icon Award At 2022 American Music Awards

Lionel Richie - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Lionel Richie will receive the Icon Award at the 2022 American Music Awards. Richie, who hosted the show in both 1984 and 1985, will reportedly take the stage to celebrate his most iconic songs and AMA achievements over the years.

According to Billboard, he will become the only artist to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the show’s inception in 1974.

The Icon Award honors an artist “whose body of work has marked a global influence over the music industry.” Rihanna was the first recipient of the award in 2013.

Hosted by Wayne Brady, the 2022 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The show will stream the next day on Hulu.

Bad Bunny leads the 2022 American Music Awards nominations with eight, and Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift follow closely behind with six each. Additionally, The Weeknd, Adele, and Harry Styles each earned five nominations. Fan voting for all awards is now open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter.

In other categories, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast are nominated in Collaboration of the Year for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” as are Elton John and Dua Lipa for their Pnau Remix of “Cold Heart.”

Elton John and The Rolling Stones have both earned nominations for Favorite Touring Artist, and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” has earned a nod for Favorite Music Video.

The Weeknd and Drake both will receive looks for Favorite Male Pop Artist, alongside Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, and Harry Styles. In the Favorite Female Pop Artist category, Swift will be joined by Lizzo, Beyoncé, Adele, and Doja Cat.

BTS, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, and OneRepublic consist of the nominees for Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and The Weeknd’s Dawn FM and Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) are both nominated for Favorite Pop Album.

