Best 80s Music: 200+ Songs Of Rock, Hip-Hop, And More
Our list of the best 80s music is a collection of songs from rock, hip-hop, electronic, and more, reflecting the wide variety of sounds from the decade.
The 80s were an interesting time in music, with the heyday of 70s rock, soul, and jazz giving way to exciting new iterations and subgenres. Disco was on the way out, but it helped lead to house music, electronic, and hip-hop.
Tentpole genres like rock and pop produced a number of offshoots such as art-rock, post-punk, synth-pop, and more, while music from Africa boasted a wonderful blend of jazz ideas, local sounds, and funk rhythms. In Japan, city pop music was the influential style of the era, which has seen a resurgence in the 21st century. While this surely won’t encompass every star, song, and anthem of the era, this list will give diehard fans and curious newcomers a starting point for exploring the various iterations of popular music created in the 1980s.
Art Rock/Post-Punk
Music in the 80s was moving in a number of loosely defined directions, thanks to the emergence of subgenres like new wave, punk, and the end of disco. The art rock and post-punk artists spun out of this confusion of styles, creating an expansive vocabulary built around propulsive drum grooves, arch, snotty lyrics, and a revolutionary interplay between guitars and synths. Velvet Underground laid the groundwork in the 70s, and artists like Talking Heads, Bauhaus, Roxy Music, and Talk Talk built a foundation still prevalent today. The Talking Heads were on the poppier end of the spectrum with songs like “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody),” with David Byrne turning his gaze on American consumerism with sugary sweet choruses that would have even the staunchest capitalists singing along.
Bauhaus – Dark Entries
Echo and the Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
Roxy Music – More Than This
Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Japan – Ghosts
Talking Heads – This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)
Suzanne Vega – Tom’s Diner
Talk Talk – The Rainbow
Country Music
Townes Van Zandt. Guy Clark. Willie Nelson. Waylon Jennings. The 1970s in country music were all about the outlaws. These dudes made poetic tunes about cowboys and federales and great railroad expansions. It wasn’t always the most commercially viable music, but it did dictate the course of the genre. Just 10 years later, stars such as Dolly Parton creeped the genre towards the mainstream, making country music a household genre across the country. It no longer mattered whether you were north or south of the Mason/Dixon line; everyone knew “9 to 5.” Kenny Rogers’ collaboration with Dolly, “Island in the Stream,” blended pop choruses with the unmistakable twang of country music. It foreshadowed where we are now, with the genre mingling with rock, pop, and rap without a second thought. This trend in country music began in the 80s. While this was happening, though, there was also a different crop of tried-and-true country diehards, like Steve Earle and George Strait, who would go on to inspire today’s alternative stars like Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers.
The Highwaymen – Highwayman
The Judds – Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)
Anne Murray – Could I Have This Dance
Don Williams – I Believe In You
George Strait – Amarillo By Morning
Rosanne Cash – Seven Year Ache
Steve Earle – Guitar Town
Tanya Tucker – Love Me Like You Used To
Reba McEntire – Whoever’s in New England
Dolly Parton – 9 to 5
Kenny Rogers – Islands in the Stream
Electronic Music
By the 80s, electronic music was seen as less of a niche and more as the future of music it has now become. Granted, a group like Kraftwerk were still treated as a bit of a novelty during their early years, but that’s to be expected when audiences associated vocoders with alien noises. They helped lay a foundation for the genre to be taken seriously, alongside luminaries like Jungle Brothers and Laurie Anderson. While more mainstream electronic styles were becoming popular, invigorating underground scenes were popping up, like Frankie Knuckles and Mr. Fingers shaping house music in Chicago. The 80s also symbolized the last gasps of disco, with artists like Grace Jones and her hit “Grace Pull Up to the Bumper,” and Lipps Inc. spinning the genre into a new decade.
David Bowie – Let’s Dance
New Order – Blue Monday
Grace Jones – Pull Up to the Bumper
Cybotron – Clear
Farley “Jackmaster” Funk and Jesse Saunders featuring Darryl Pandy – Love Can’t Turn Around
Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle – Your Love
Inner City – Good Life
Herbie Hancock – Rockit
Jungle Brothers – Girl I’ll House You
Kraftwerk – Computer Love
Manuel Göttsching – E2-E4
Mr. Fingers – Mystery of Love
Phuture – Acid Tracks
Rhythim Is Rhythim – Strings of Life
Shannon – Let The Music Play
Laurie Anderson – O Superman
Lipps Inc. – Funkytown
Hip-Hop / Electro
As electronic music was bubbling closer to the mainstream, the early days of hip-hop were incorporating the genre to bolster the backbeat of their hits. Hip-hop stars like Beastie Boys and Slick Rick were incorporating elements of rock and electro on songs like “Fight For Your Right” and “Children’s Story,” Salt-N-Pepa brought a propulsive, groovy feel to “Push It,” introducing an edge to the genre thanks to its electronic cowbell samples and heavy drums. Elsewhere in the 80s, music like Afrika Bambaataa’s “Planet Rock” blended electro and hip-hop in a revolutionary way, bringing the genre into the future thanks to his metallic-tinted vocals and futuristic POV.
Afrika Bambaataa – Planet Rock
Big Daddy Kane – Ain’t No Half-Steppin’
Boogie Down Productions – The Bridge Is Over
DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince – Parents Just Don’t Understand
EPMD – You Gots to Chill
Ice-T – 6 ‘N the Mornin
MC Lyte – Paper Thin
Newcleus – Jam on It
NWA – F— Tha Police
Queen Latifah – Ladies First
Roxanne Shante – Roxanne’s Revenge
Run-DMC – Walk This Way
Slick Rick – Children’s Story
Ultramagnetic MCs – Ego Trippin
Beastie Boys – Fight For Your Right
Eric B. & Rakim – Paid in Full
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – The Message
Kurtis Blow – The Breaks
LL Cool J – Mama Said Knock You Out
Public Enemy – Don’t Believe the Hype
Salt-N-Pepa – Push It
Jazz
Jazz was in a confusing place by the time 1980 hit. The genre was far enough from its peak in the mid to late 60s to echo that era, and the 70s were a strange time; Miles Davis was moving away from straight-ahead jazz towards psychedelic rock and experimental funk, John Coltrane had passed away 15 years before, and Mingus departed the year before the new decade. But out of the rubble emerged a move towards fusion, free jazz, and a radical new definition of what jazz could be. Miles Davis was turning silky lounge music into the hippest genre in the world, while John Zorn was moving jazz’s NYC tradition to the sizzling west desert with Spillane. Luminaries from the 60s and 70s like Ornette Coleman and Cecil Taylor were still making jazz, but by the 1980s, they began using an entirely new vocabulary.
Jack DeJohnette’s Special Edition – Ahmad The Terrible
George Benson – Give Me The Night
Cecil Taylor – Olim
John Zorn – Spillane
Stanley Jordan – The Lady In My Life
Abdullah Ibrahim – Mandela
Pat Metheny – Goin’ Around
Wynton Marsalis – Black Codes
Joe Henderson – Blues for Liebestraum
Miles Davis – Tutu
Michael Brecker – Nothing Personal
Betty Carter – Look What I Got
Ornette Coleman and Prime Time – 3 Wishes
World Saxophone Quartet – Revue
David Murray Octet – The Fast Life
John Carter – Evening Prayer
Metal/Hard Rock
Metal acts from the 70s like Black Sabbath and Van Halen inspired a new wave of artists in the genre, groups that would follow a few different paths. There was the hard rock emergence of bands like AC/DC and Bon Jovi, who became superstars in New Jersey and around the world with singles like “Livin on a Prayer.” Ozzy Osbourne departed from Black Sabbath to establish his solo career, dropping an absolute hard rock anthem with “Crazy Train.” On the other end of the spectrum, metal acts of the 70s inspired the hair metal and glam metal genre, with Def Leppard inspiring a generation of dudes with long hair thanks to songs like “Pour Some Sugar On Me.” Poison blended power ballads with arena-ready instrumentation on “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” while Megadeth and Metallica turned straight-ahead metal into one of the most popular music genres of the 80s.
AC/DC – Back in Black
Bon Jovi – Livin on a Prayer
Def Leppard – Pour Some Sugar On Me
Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine
Slayer – Angel of Death
Ozzy Osbourne – Crazy Train
Scorpions – Rock You Like a Hurricane
Twister Sister – We’re Not Gonna Take It
Metallica – One
Queensyche – I Don’t Believe In Love
Rush – Tom Sawyer
Poison – Every Rose Has Its Thorn
Megadeth – Peace Sells
Van Halen – Jump
Music from (and inspired by) Jamaica
By the time the 80s hit, reggae music was an international sensation thanks to Bob Marley and other acts from Jamaica. Tons of music from the region got wider looks, as did subgenres within that realm, like dub and rocksteady. Marley’s “Redemption Song” was one of the biggest hits in any genre, period, and an act like Junior Reid began to find an accepting audience with his hit “One Blood.” Across the world, acts were getting inspired by the cool, laid back vibes of reggae music, and artists such as Bobby McFerrin and his hit “Don’t Worry Be Happy” and UB40 began blending pop and reggae into something inviting yet distinctly new.
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Redemption Song
Admiral Bailey – Punanny
Barrington Levy – Here I Come
Black Uhuru – Sinsemilla
Jean Adebambo – Paradise
Junior Reid – One Blood
Musical Youth – Pass the Dutchie
Sister Nancy – Bam Bam
Tenor Saw – Ring the Alarm
UB40 – Red Red Wine
Wayne Smith – Under Me Sleng Teng
Raft – Yaka Danse
UB40 – Red Red Wine
Bobby McFerrin – Don’t Worry Be Happy
The English Beat – Mirror in the Bathroom
Gregory Isaacs – Night Nurse
Music from Africa
The 80s saw a variety of music from Africa finding a wide audience around the world. Folk music from Ali Farka Toure brought Malian folk music to the mainstream, and King Sunny Ade was a pioneer of Nigerian juju music, which blended funk, African highlife, and pop into a miraculously fun enterprise. Perhaps most famously, though, was a revolutionary activist and afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, who helped inspire a generation of musicians. His expansive, orchestral compositions blended big band jazz with Nigerian funk music and traditional African melodies.
Ali Farka Toure – Timbarma
Toumani Diabate – Jarabi
Orchestra Baobab – Utrus Horas
Youssou N’Dour – The Lion
Mory Kante – Yeke Yeke
King Sunny Ade – Ja Funmi
Thomas Mapfumo – Ndazwa Ngoma Kurira
Fela Kuti – Coffin for Head of State
Music from Japan
Japanese music in the 80s revolved around iconic stylists like Ryuichi Sakamoto, who helped lead the music in his country both as a solo artist and with Yellow Magic Orchestra. The city pop genre was also monumentally important within the country, and has seen a resurgence around the world thanks to key reissues by American record labels. At the center of the movement were pop icons like Mariya Takeuchi and Akina Nakamori.
Tatsuro Yamashita – Ride On Time
Akina Nakamori – Desire
Joe Hisaishi – The Path of the Wind
Mariya Takeuchi – Plastic Love
Ryuichi Sakamato – Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence
Yellow Magic Orchestra – Kimi ni munekyun (Uwaiki na vacances)
The Timers – Theme From The Timers
SHOW-YA – Genkai Lovers
Anzenchitai – Wine Red No Kokoro
Hideaki Tokunaga – Rainy Blue
BOØWY – MARIONETTE
Akira Terao – Ruby No Yubiwa
New Wave
In the family tree of rock music in the 80s, New Wave made a massive impact alongside post-punk, art rock, and the beginning of indie rock. New Wave blended the aggression of post-punk with pop melodies, and was massively influential in the New York City underground, eventually inspiring bands like The Strokes and Interpol. The B-52’s were a leader of the industry thanks to hits like “Love Shack,” while Blondie brought charisma and sass in spades with tracks such as “Call Me.”
Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
Falco – Rock Me Amadeus
Heaven 17 – Temptation
Katrina & The Waves – Dancing on Sunshine
Kim Wilde – Kids in America
Nik Kershaw – I Won’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me
Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)
Spandau Ballet – True
The Boomtown Rats – I Don’t Like Mondays
The Style Council – Walls Come Tumbling Down!
Kim Carnes – Bette Davis Eyes
B-52’s – Love Shack
Blondie – Call Me
ABC – All Of My Heart
Dexys Midnight Runners – Come On Eileen
Pop
Even as the 80s saw exciting music subgenres across rock, electronica, and hip-hop, mainstream pop dominated the charts thanks to a variety of power players. At the center of this universe, of course, was Michael Jackson thanks to hits like “Billie Jean” and “Thriller.” Madonna rocked the world with “Like a Prayer” from the album of the same name. In the pop-rock world, Rick Springfield created an all-time hit with “Jessie’s Girl,” and Dexys Midnight Runners utilized one of the most infectious string lines of all-time to propel their global smash “Come On Eileen.” Tommy Tutone turned a simple phone number into one of the most repeatable choruses ever with “867-5309/Jenny,” and Steve Winwood had people across the country begging for “Higher Love.”
Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Want To Have Fun
Belinda Carlisle – Heaven Is A Place on Earth
Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy
Madonna – Like a Prayer
Michael Jackson – Billie Jean
Olivia Newton-John – Physical
Rick Springfield – Jessie’s Girl
Steve Winwood – Higher Love
Swing Out Sister – Breakout
Tommy Tutone – 867-5309/Jenny
Wham! – Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
Lionel Richie – All Night Long (All Night)
Jennifer Warnes & Bill Medley – (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life
Bonnie Tyler – Total Eclipse of the Heart
Culture Club – Karma Chameleon
Huey Lewis & The News – The Power of Love
The Bangles – Eternal Flame
The Go-Gos – We Got The Beat
Paul Simon – You Can Call Me Al
Punk/Hardcore
Aside from New Wave and post-punk, punk helped spawn hardcore music in the 80s, a faster, harder, and more aggressive spin-off of the genre. Dead Kennedys and Minor Threat helped bring the D.C. hardcore scene to the national spotlight, a scene that still inspires offshoots to this day. In the heavier rock arena, bands like Husker Du blended an indie rock mentality with hard rock drums and infectious choruses. Social Distortion helped represent punk on the West Coast, bringing melodic ideas and fast, aggressive songs to the table.
The Cramps – Goo Goo Muck
Bad Brains – Pay to Cum
Dead Kennedys – Holiday in Cambodia
Minor Threat – Minor Threat
Social Distortion – Mommy’s Little Monster
Misfits – Last Caress
Circle Jerks – Wild in the Streets
The Ruts – Babylon’s Burning
T.S.O.L. – Code Blue
Fear – Let’s Have a War
Dag Nasty – Circles
Operation Ivy – Sound System
Husker Du – Don’t Want To Know If You Were Lonely
R&B/Funk
R&B and funk music worked together in the 80s, with stars like Prince bringing both signature styles together into an unforgettable amalgamation, especially on a hit like “Doves Don’t Cry.” This blend was intoxicating, but some artists preferred to stick to one genre over the other. George Clinton, the legendary frontman of Parliament, turned in one of the all-time funk jams with “Atomic Dog,” which incorporated elements of New Jack Swing and electro to give the song its iconic feel. On the R&B side, Whitney Houston blended the last remnants of disco with pop music to create “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” a song that will still get any party started. Funk found a partner in crime with pop, using the repetition of dance music and infectious melodies to create a hybrid version of the genre. Artists such as Kool and the Gang and Rick James helped pioneer this method, with songs like “Get Down On It” and “Super Freak,” respectively.
New Edition – Can You Stand the Rain
Earth, Wind, & Fire – After the Love Has Gone
Guy – Groove Me
Johnny Kemp – Just Got Paid
Keith Sweat – I Want Her
Sade – Smooth Operator
Alexander O’Neal – Criticize
Diana Ross – Endless Love
Janet Jackson – Nasty
Luther Vandross – Never Too Much
Marvin Gaye – Sexual Healing
Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)
Hall & Oates – I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)
Was (Not Was) – Walk The Dinosaur
George Clinton – Atomic Dog
Kool & The Gang – Get Down On It
Prince – When Doves Cry
Rick James – Super Freak
Maze – Joy and Pain
Bobby Brown – Don’t Be Cruel
Rock
Despite the plethora of music subgenres of the 80s, rock was still the dominant modus operandi of the mainstream. For all of the art rock, post-punk, and synth pop that was beginning to make waves, rock still dominated the charts and the public imagination. U2 continued their wildly successful streak with “With Or Without You” from the iconic Joshua Tree, and Queen continued their domination with “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” The Pixies were forebears of indie rock with Doolittle and “Where Is My Mind?” and The Police blended reggae, pop, and prog rock into a tightly woven genre all to themselves. The Clash retained a punk edge with tunes such as “Rock The Casbah,” and in other areas, R.E.M. helped usher in grunge and alternative rock with Michael Stipe’s iconic voice and the group’s sturdy songwriting.
The Smiths – There Is A Light That Never Goes Out
Queen – Crazy Little Thing Called Love
T’Pau – China In Your Hand
The Replacements – Swingin Party
Bryan Adams – Summer of ’69
U2 – With Or Without You
John Cougar – Jack & Diane
Pixies – Where Is My Mind?
Police – Every Breath You Take
R.E.M. – The One I Love
Robert Palmer – Addicted To Love
Survivor – Eye of the Tiger
The Clash – Rock the Casbah
Synth Pop
Somewhere between mainstream rock and pop emerged synth pop, a genre that found artists embracing the electronic music of the early 80s and applying it to traditional pop and rock structures. Phil Collins used atmospheric synths and the concept of the ballad to turn in a classic song with “In the Air Tonight.” The Eurythmics utilized dance structures and house music to create the basis of “Sweet Dreams,” and Soft Cell embraced reggae-inspired pop music to create their seminal “Tainted Love,” a song that eventually gained the Rihanna stamp of approval.
Go West – We Close Our Eyes
Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away)
Level 42 – Lessons In Love
Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better
Joe Jackson – Steppin’ Out
Visage – Fade To Grey
Nena – 99 Luftballons
Phil Collins – In the Air Tonight
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me
Toto – Africa
A-ha – Take On Me
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World
Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax
INXS – Need You Tonight
OMD – Enola Gay
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer
Ultravox – Vienna
