Songs That Trended In 2025

Over the last few years, TikTok has become a major player in breaking new artists and helping emerging acts gain massive fanbases. But the social media platform – and others like it – doesn’t just benefit the up-and-coming. It’s also spurred on the resurgence of many older songs, giving classic tracks new life, exposing cult favorites to a new generation, or simply reminding us of a previous chapter in an artist’s story. Below, we’ve compiled the most popular trending songs of 2025 as they happened.

July 30

Lloyd – You (ft. Lil Wayne)

Featuring a guest slot from Lil Wayne, “You” was the first single taken from Georgia-based rapper Lloyd’s sophomore album, the platinum-selling Street Love from 2007. This popular, radio-friendly R&B tune – which neatly interpolates Spandau Ballet’s 80s megahit “True” into its chorus – rewarded Lloyd with his first U.S Top 10 single and it also topped Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart. Still one of the artist’s key songs, “You” is currently trending on TikTok due to creators posting a wide variety of lip-syncing videos referencing its lyric.

Jodeci – Come & Talk To Me

Jodeci’s debut album Forever My Lady (1991) is widely cited as a ground-breaking release that helped bring more of a hip-hop feel into the R&B genre. Its critical notices were matched by its commercial success as it eventually went triple platinum in North America, where “Come & Talk To Me” was one of three Billboard R&B No. 1 hits it sired. Also a U.S. Top 20 smash during 1992, “Come & Talk To Me” has spawned a series of remixes and it’s again surging in popularity due to a TikTok trend where creators highlight the special individual qualities they’re looking for in people they’re attracted to.

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – The Waiting

Reputedly inspired by a quote attributed to Janis Joplin (“I love being onstage and everything else is just waiting,”) the soaring, anthemic “The Waiting” was chosen as the lead single from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ fourth album Hard Promises, released in May 1981. A U.S. Top 20 hit on release and a popular radio song, the track has since been covered by artists including Linda Ronstadt and Jon Pardi and it’s currently undergoing a resurgence thanks to its placement in Netflix’s new sports comedy film Happy Gilmore 2 featuring Adam Sandler.

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Tuesday’s Gone

Written by guitarist Allen Collins and vocalist Ronnie Van Zant, the sorrowful, soul-infused “Tuesday’s Gone” remains one of the many era-defining songs gracing Lynyrd Skynyrd’s widely-acclaimed 1973 debut (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). Produced by Al Kooper (who also performed the song’s orchestral string sound on a Mellotron), “Tuesday’s Gone” has long since been accepted as a Southern rock classic and it can also thank a sync in Happy Gilmore 2 for its current resurgence in popularity.

July 23

Damian Marley – Welcome To Jamrock

The title song from Damian Marley’s third album, 2005’s double Grammy-winning Welcome to Jamrock found the reggae superstar lamenting Jamaica’s darker social issues such as crime, poverty and political corruption over a rhythm and hook sampled from reggae singer Ini Kamoze’s 1984 hit “World-A-Reggae.” Provocative, but also irresistibly catchy, “Welcome To Jamrock” won a Grammy in its own right in 2006 and it’s currently trending on TikTok due to a variety of basketball edits.

Reba McEntire – You’re Gonna Be (Always Loved By Me)

A tender love song written from the perspective of a first-time mom addressing her newly-born baby, “You’re Gonna Be (Always Loved By Me)” was one of two new tracks written specifically for inclusion on Reba McEntire’s double-disc 2005 compilation Reba’s #1’s. A country-flavored song with a truly universal appeal “You’re Gonna Be (Always Loved By Me)” is now fittingly enjoying a resurgence due to a TikTok trend involving proud parents showing off pictures of their children as new born babies, but also in later life.

August Alsina – No Love

“No Love” was originally a deep cut from Louisiana R&B singer-songwriter August Alsina’s 2014 debut studio album Testimony. However, the song took on a life of its own after its remix, featuring Nicki Minaj, was released as a single and became Testimony’s biggest track, later earning a double platinum cert in the U.S. Alsina has said he wanted to remix “No Love” as he wanted a “female’s perspective” and Minaj has returned the compliment on X (Twitter) saying it’s one of the favorite songs she’s made. The song is now back in the limelight on TikTok where creators are finding different ways of inserting Minaj’s “August, you know” lyric into their content.

July 16

Ace Hood – Bugatti

Florida rapper Ace Hood enjoyed his first – and to date only – Billboard 200 Top 5 hit with his fourth album Trials & Tribulations, released via Cash Money/Republic in 2013. The record also included his biggest U.S. Hot 100 hit courtesy of “Bugatti” featuring Future and Rick Ross. The song celebrates the acquisition of a million dollar car, so it’s fitting that “Bugatti” is again surging in popularity due to a TikTok trend in which creators sit in imaginary cars and pull one another along while lip-syncing the song replicating a zooming car. In most cases, the weaker of the two also has trouble pulling their partner.

Ace Hood - Bugatti (Official Music Video) ft. Future, Rick Ross

Noah & The Whale – 5 Years Time

Noah & The Whale’s debut single “5 Years Time” became the British indie-folk outfit’s first U.K. Top 10 hit in 2008. A fan favorite ever since, the song is again picking up traction due to its placement in the new Superman reboot. In the new movie (directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman) “5 Years Time” plays during a key fight scene featuring another of the film’s key characters, Mr. Terrific, played by Edi Gathegi.

Marvin Gaye – Just To Keep You Satisfied

“Just To Keep You Satisfied” originally made for an emotional denouement for soul giant Marvin Gaye’s twelfth studio album, the widely-acclaimed, funk-flavored Let’s Get It On from 1973. Long since accepted as a soul classic, the song is currently undergoing a resurgence due to two separate TikTok trends: one involving a text message slider compilation with your ex and another involving creative copy videos about love.

July 9

Tyga (ft. Young Thug) – Hookah

Californian rapper Tyga initially shot to fame with his second album Careless World: Rise Of The Last King: a U.S. Top 5 success featuring four spin-off hits including the quintuple platinum Billboard Top 10 smash “Rack City.” Released in the wake of the enduring rapper’s fourth album The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty, 2015’s Young Thug collab “Hookah” was a sleeper hit that became a fan favorite that’s again enjoying a resurgence thanks to a dance trend on TikTok.

Tyga - Hookah ft. Young Thug

July 2

Toby Keith – Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue

Late Oklahoman country star Toby Keith was inspired to write “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)” by two significant events – the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on North America and the death of his father, a former veteran of the U.S. military. Understandably devastated by both, Keith poured his heart out in the song, finishing up with a proudly emotive anthem about the American way of life that ranks among the most hard-hitting in his canon. A Top 30 U.S. hit on release in 2002, “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue” remains relevant over 20 years later, so it’s fitting it’s trending as the U.S. undertakes its annual Fourth Of July celebrations.

Toby Keith - Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American) (Official Music Video)

Will.I.Am – Big & Chunky

On paper, the idea of Black Eyed Peas’ rapper Will.I.Am teaming up with legendary composer Hans Zimmer to score the soundtrack for 2008’s adventure comedy Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa was inspired. Happily, it worked just as well in reality, with the music’s ambitious mix of pop, classic rock and R&B resulting in what Filmtracks.com called “one rollocking album.” One of five tunes, Will.I.Am composed especially for the soundtrack, the upbeat “Big & Chunky” was one of its stand-outs and it’s currently enjoying a resurgence on TikTok where it’s intrinsic to several trends. One involves creators flexing muscles; a second involves a celebrity crushes slider compilation and a third is a top food transitions trend.

June 25

Bee Gees – Stayin’ Alive

Arguably the most enduring of all the Bee Gees’ hits, “Stayin’ Alive” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks thanks to its appearance in the soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever: the 1977 blockbuster starring John Travolta that popularized the disco craze around the globe. Going on to win a Grammy in 1979, “Stayin’ Alive” has rarely been out of fashion since. It again topped international charts when covered by U.K. electro-pop outfit N-Trance in 1995 and it’s now enjoying another spike in popularity having been interpolated into the Jonas Brothers’ latest hit “No Time To Talk.”

Bee Gees - Stayin' Alive (Official Music Video)

John Williams – Jaws

Few soundtracks have been as widely-acclaimed as John Williams’ super-dramatic score for Steven Spielberg’s 1975 killer shark-related thriller Jaws: winner of numerous accolades including a Grammy, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. The soundtrack album has been regularly reissued ever since, but it’s inevitably trending again as it celebrates its 50th anniversary with a selection of vinyl reissues, including a double-disc set with real water sealed and pressed between two translucent discs.

Jeremih – I Like

Chicago R&B luminary Jeremih enjoyed U.S. Top 30 success with his 50 Cent collaboration “Down On Me,” from his second album, 2010’s All About You, released through Def Jam. However, it’s another of that same record’s key tracks, Jeremih’s mellow Ludacris collab “I Like” that’s presently undergoing a resurgence due to several different TikTok trends including a group dance trend and a lip-sync trend.

Black Eyed Peas – Imma Be

The third of three Billboard Hot 100-topping singles taken from Black Eyed Peas’ quintuple platinum-selling fifth album The E.N.D. from 2009, the funky “Imma Be” enjoyed further exposure thanks to its placings in film soundtracks including the 2010 action movie The Other Guys and the following year’s Todd Phillips-directed comedy The Hangover Part II. Now, this seemingly irrepressible track from the superstar L.A. crew is again central to a TikTok trend where creators are running through a day and timestamping their activities during different parts of it.

Trinidad Cardona – Dinero

Trinidad Cardona’s lilting, Latin-tinged “Dinero” already has history with TikTok as it went viral after appearing in several dance challenges on the platform in 2021. It went on to provide the Arizona-born singer-songwriter with a U.S. Top 50 breakthrough as a result and it’s now enjoying further popularity on TikTok as part of a trend where creators express how they feel when speaking another language.

June 18

Foxy Brown – Candy

As a rule, specific trends dictate which songs return to prominence on TikTok, but with Foxy Brown’s “Candy” it’s a more general appreciation of the track rather than a specific trend that’s at the root of the resurgence. Certainly “Candy” – which also features a cameo from Kelis – is more than deserving of kudos. Widely regarded as one of the Brooklyn rap queen’s most pop-oriented tunes, this classy, if slightly raunchy U.S. hit from her third album Broken Silence has a genuine crossover appeal that’s also secured its place in film soundtracks including Friday After Next and Judd Apatow’s rom com The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Candy

Toby Keith – Who’s Your Daddy

One of a quartet of smash hits from Toby Keith’s seventh album Unleashed from 2002, “Who’s Your Daddy” became the Oklahoman country legend’s sixth consecutive to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in addition to yielding a Top 30 placing on the Hot 100. The song’s enduring appeal is easy to understand as it rides an irresistible groove and its lyric about a young lady with a sugar daddy at her beck and call has humor aplenty. Its recent resurgence isn’t due to any TikTok trend in particular, but it’s hard to ignore the recent Father’s Day holiday as a possible reason.

Glass Animals – Heat Waves

The very epitome of a sleeper hit, Glass Animals’ signature song “Heat Waves” was a U.K. Top 5 success on release in 2020, but it only topped the U.S. charts in 2022 after taking a mammoth 59 weeks to crawl to the apex of the Billboard Hot 100. The lyric’s reference to “late nights in the middle of June” immediately ties this lovely, languid pop song to the height of summer, so it’s no surprise that “Heat Waves” tends to trend on TikTok at this time of year – something it’s again doing as it celebrates its fifth anniversary in 2025.

Sir Mix-A-Lot – Bark Like You Want It

American rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is arguably best known for his chart-topping 1992 hit “Baby Got Back,” through it’s one of his deeper cuts “Bark Like You Want It” that’s presently trending on TikTok. This bass-driven highlight from Sir Mix-A-Lot’s fifth album Return Of The Bumpasaurus is currently attracting all manner of creatives as it’s integral to a lip-syncing trend, a couples trend, and also a trend with the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

Ice Cube – Arrest The President

One of Ice Cube’s most overtly political songs, the dark, dramatic “Arrest The President” was first released as the lead single from the influential rapper’s tenth album Everythang’s Corrupt in 2018. In the wake of protests in the United States, this hard-hitting song is enjoying a resurgence.

June 11

Carl Carlton – She’s A Bad Mama Jama

Detroit R&B, soul and funk star Carl Carlton’s “She’s A Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked)” soon became a popular U.S (and U.K.) Top 40 hit on release in 1981. However, it’s since achieved quite remarkable longevity. Nominated for a Grammy in 1982, the song has frequently been sampled (perhaps most significantly for Foxy Brown & Dru Hill’s 1997 hit “Big Bad Mama”) and it remains a much-loved R&B radio staple. It boasts an irresistible groove, so it’s no surprise that it’s catalyzed a ‘Mama Jama’ dance trend on TikTok attracting posts from celebs such as boy band NCT Dreams and Idaho Falls rapper Dogg Face.

NEIKED – Better Days

Swedish artist collective NEIKED went Top 5 in the U.K with 2016 hit “Sexual,” influenced by Marvin Gaye’s classic 1982 hit “Sexual Healing.” However, the group’s Mae Muller and Polo G collaboration became a worldwide hit in 2021, even introducing NEIKED to the Top 30 of Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. This euphoric disco-pop song also went viral on TikTok through 2021’s ‘Better Days Challenge’ (garnering over a million streams as a result) and it’s now showing signs of a resurgence on the same platform.

June 4

Jon Pardi – Can’t Turn You Down

It’s hard not to think of Jon Pardi’s “Can’t Turn You Down” as one that got away. It’s a fantastic country-pop song, featuring a great guitar hook and a soaring chorus and it can only have remained a deep cut from Pardi’s second album California Sunrise because that record also included sure-fire hits such as “Dirt On My Boots” and “Heartache On The Dancefloor.” Proving you can’t keep a good song down, “Can’t Turn You Down” is now in the spotlight as part of a country trend on TikTok where creators are showing off outfits and lip-syncing.

Jon Pardi - Can't Turn You Down (Official Audio)

Elton John – Rocket Man

Elton John’s “Rocket Man” needs little introduction. Originally released as the lead single from his fifth album, Honky Château in 1972, this classy, widescreen ballad went quintuple platinum in the U.S. alone and played a significant role in launching the esteemed British singer-songwriter on the international stage. A fan favorite ever since, the song lent its title to the 2019 biopic about Elton John’s life and career and it’s now rising again thanks to a TikTok trend where creators show off a variety of things they aren’t going to fall for because of artificial glitz and glamour.

Rich The Kid – Plug Walk

Promoted by a memorable video paying homage to the influential American crime drama Breaking Bad, Rich The Kid’s “Plug Walk” peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2018 and remains his biggest solo hit to date. The Queens, New York rapper recently posted an amazing video of himself walking with a tiger on TikTok and “Plug Walk” is enjoying an upsurge in popularity on the same platform as it’s part of a fun trend where creators lip-sync while looking like crooners.

Young Jeezy – Leave You Alone

Issued as the fourth single from Young Jeezy’s acclaimed fourth album TM:103 Hustlerz Ambition, “Leave You Alone” also featured a cameo from the celebrated, multiple Grammy Award-winning R&B star Ne Yo. A slow-burner on the charts, the song narrowly missed the Top 50 of the U.S. Hot 100, but it did make it to No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs run down and eventually moved over a million copies. More recently, “Leave You Alone” is having a comeback on TikTok as part of a trend wherein creators are sad that they have to be alone.

May 28

Soundgarden – Burden In My Hand

HBO’s widely-acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama The Last Of Us is the TV series everyone is talking about right now, with the show attracting widespread acclaim as well as viewing figures in the multi-millions. It’s also been hailed for its impactful placing of songs to match its striking visuals. Its second series previously made strategic use of Nirvana’s “You Know You’re Right” and Pearl Jam’s “Future Days,” and the recent, action-packed season finale signed off in style with Soundgarden’s epic 1996 hit “Burden In My Hand” playing over the end credits.

All-American Rejects – Gives You Hell

The lead single from All-American Rejects’ third album When The World Comes Down (2008), “Gives You Hell” was a U.S. Top 5 smash and it remains the band’s most successful single. This catchy guitar-driven song is seemingly irrepressible and it’s currently being aired on the popular Oklahoman alt-rockers’ “Pop Up” House tour of North America, during which the band has been surprising (and delighting) fans around the country with a series of surprise pop up backyard shows.

Yung Gravy – Betty (Get Money)

Yung Gravy’s first U.S. Top 30 hit “Betty (Get Money)” and its official video – featuring the Minnesota rapper dancing in a white fur coat – went viral on TikTok shortly after its initial release in 2022. However, the song is now causing a sensation on the platform for a second time as it’s currently at the center of a TikTok pause dance trend, where creators hold a specific pose for dramatic effect.

Maddie & Tae – Die From A Broken Heart

Issued as the second single from Maddie & Tae’s sophomore set, 2019’s The Way It Feels, “Die From A Broken Heart” rewarded the Nashville-based country duo with a U.S. Top 40 hit and it’s since gone platinum four times over. It’s a poignant breakup song with a broad appeal, so it’s no surprise that it’s currently trending on TikTok, where creators are lip sync-ing its heartbreak-ridden lyric that emphasizes how we all go through tough times in our lives.

Bell Biv DeVoe – Poison

Bell Biv DeVoe’s debut single “Poison” shot straight to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the spring of 1990. An arresting example of new jack swing (a late 1980s/early 90s hybrid of hip-hop, R&B and swing), the song became one of 1990’s most successful singles, enjoying heavy rotation on MTV and significant airplay on mainstream radio, and it’s still the Boston vocal trio’s biggest-selling single. It’s currently undergoing a resurgence on TikTok as part of a trend where creators reveal their favorite pastimes, ranging from drawing to eating Mexican food and moving cartoons.

May 21

Young Jeezy ft. Akon – Soul Survivor

Rapper and producer Young Jeezy went supernova with his 2005 smash “Soul Survivor” featuring Akon. A U.S. Billboard Top 5 hit, the song remains his highest-charting single and his signature hit, though its parent album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 also shot to No. 2 and went double platinum in North America. “Soul Survivor” has continued to serve Young Jeezy well ever since. It featured on Def Jam: Icon, a video game for the Xbox 360 & PS3 and it’s currently at the center of a TikTok trend (#thatsanairball) where creators reflect on moments where people expect you to be mediocre, but instead you were extraordinary.

Buy Young Jeezy’s “Soul Survivor” on vinyl now.

May 14

Pearl Jam – Future Days

Pearl Jam’s Lightning Bolt highlight “Future Days” has been part of The Last Of Us lore since 2020, when it appeared in the pre-TV show video game The Last Of Us II, in an emotional scene where one of the main characters (Joel) plays the song for another (Ellie). “Future Days” returned to the HBO drama series last week when it appeared at the end of The Last OF Us’ most recent episode in a pivotal scene featuring a hauntingly memorable throwback to that original scene from 2020.

Buy Pearl Jam’s “Future Days” on vinyl now.

Wang Chung – Everybody Have Fun Tonight

English new wave act Wang Chung enjoyed significant chart success in the U.S., chalking up five Billboard Top 40 singles during their mid-80s heyday. Rising to No. 2 during the 1986 Christmas season, the infectious “Everybody Must Have Fun” remains the band’s biggest hit to date and it’s now enjoying a spike in popularity after featuring in the latest trailer for the action adventure video game Grand Theft Auto VI.

Mila J – My Main

R&B singer and rapper (and sister of Jhené Aiko) Mila J released two widely-acclaimed EPs for the legendary Motown imprint prior to releasing her full-length debut Dopamine in 2017. The first of her Motown EPs included the exuberant “My Main” (featuring Ty Dolla $ign) and the song is currently integral to a TikTok dance trend placing a unique emphasis on creators moving their knees.

Hailee Steinfeld – Flashlight (Sweet Life Mix)

Jessie J originally recorded “Flashlight” for the soundtrack of Pitch Perfect 2, but actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld has received widespread acclaim for her performance of the same song, known as the “Sweet Life Mix.” Steinfeld famously sings the song at her audition for the Barden Bellas in the film (which celebrates its tenth anniversary this week) and her “Flashlight (Sweet Life Mix)” has recently seen some uplift in popularity due to Steinfeld’s role in director Ryan Coogler’s latest blockbuster Sinners.

May 7

Dazz Band – Let It Whip

Dazz Band’s name comes from a portmanteau of the description “danceable jazz” and that seems entirely appropriate as the enduring Cleveland, OH outfit has consistently filled dancefloors since the late 1970s. Arguably the band’s signature song, 1982’s funky, Grammy Award-winning “Let It Whip” was a U.S. Billboard Top 5 hit on release and it’s now behind a new TikTok dance trend where creators strut their stuff and show off their old school disco funk moves.

Let It Whip

ABBA – Thank You For The Music

Though it’s now regarded as one of ABBA’s many classic songs, “Thank You For The Music” was originally a deep cut from the Swedish superstars’ fifth LP The Album that also partnered with “Eagle” on a double A-side single in limited territories. However, it later came to prominence (making the U.K. Top 40) when it was issued as a single to promote the band’s 1983 compilation, also titled Thank You For The Music. It’s now behind a viral post from April 17 that highlights some of the greatest musicians of all time (it’s currently hit 10.9m views and counting) and it’s sparked a TikTok trend where creators use the sound to celebrate artists they love or things they’re grateful for – with some including a comedic twist or two.

The Beach Boys – The Warmth Of The Sun

Few bands evoke the feeling of sun, surf and summertime more readily than The Beach Boys, though the Brian Wilson and Mike Love-penned “The Warmth Of The Sun” perhaps carries a little more of the melancholy we usually associate with the fall. Nonetheless, this sublime ballad (a highlight of the Californian stars’ 1964 album Shut Down Vol. 2) sounds good at any time of year, so it’s no surprise to learn it’s popular with creators on TikTok where it’s currently sound-tracking makeup tutorials and much more.

April 30

Empire Of The Sun – Alive

The second single lifted from Empire Of The Sun’s second album, 2013’s Ice On The Dune, “Alive” has gone on to become one of the pioneering electronic duo’s key songs. A true blue electro-pop banger, the song topped Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart on release and went on to go quadruple platinum in the band’s native Australia. Also a staple of film soundtracks such as Dumb & Dumber To and Endless Love, “Alive” is now part of a TikTok trend where creators list things they would do that would extremely agitate a person the opposite of their type.

Empire Of The Sun - Alive (Official Video)

Lorde – Ribs

Lorde is very much back in the spotlight as her new single “What Was That” was released on April 24, just two days after some of her most devoted fans crammed into New York City’s Washington Square Park ahead of her impromptu appearance in that legendary outdoor space. Her fans spontaneously began singing “Ribs” before Lorde hit the stage and this same song – originally a highlight of 2013’s Pure Heroine – is presently at the heart of a Butterfly Effect Trend on TikTok where creators appreciate a certain key moment that brought their lives to its current fruition.

Connie Francis – Pretty Little Baby

Connie Francis became the first woman in history to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 when “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” topped the chart in 1960. One of the world’s biggest stars during her 1950s and early 60s heyday, her catalog also includes further huge hits such as “Lipstick On Your Collar,” “Follow The Boys” and “Pretty Little Baby.” The latter song is currently undergoing a resurgence as TikTokers are lip-syncing to the cute old classic while sporting their best looks.

Pretty Little Baby

Black Eyed Peas – Rock That Body

A U.S. Billboard Top 10 smash from the L.A.-based Black Eyed Peas’ hit-stuffed fifth studio album, The E.N.D, “Rock That Body” was co-produced by David Guetta and ingeniously uses samples from Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s “It Takes Two.” It’s a sure-fire party anthem which simply refuses to age, so it’s no surprise to discover TikTokers are now dancing and singing along to the catchy tune with a shimmy style.

Buy the Black Eyed Peas song “Rock That Body” on vinyl now.

Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Widely regarded as one of the most significant releases in Elton John’s canon, 1973’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road was a runaway success, reaching No. 1 on the U.S Billboard 200 and going on to sell more than 20 million copies worldwide. Reading like a greatest hits album in itself, the album features the likes of “Candle In The Wind,” “Bennie & The Jets” and “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting,” not to mention its classic titular song, which now features in one of the final scenes of the final season of the recently released Netflix psychological thriller series You.

Buy Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road on vinyl now.

April 23

Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody

Few rock songs are quite as iconic as Queen’s legendary “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Topping the U.K. singles chart for 9 weeks on its initial release in 1975, this epic track is now widely recognized as one of the best-selling singles of all time as well as the most streamed song from the 20th Century. As popular as ever in the 2020s, “Bohemian Rhapsody” is currently trending on TikTok in content during which creators lip-sync the line’s “I don’t wanna die” line, dramatizing stressful moments in their lives. It’s also recently made its presence felt at Coachella 2025 where Green Day used it for the walk-on during their headlining set and Benson Boone covered it with help from a very special guest – Queen’s Brian May.

The Sundays – Summertime

The lead single from The Sundays’ third and final studio album Static & Silence, “Summertime” was actually inspired by several of the bands’ friends joining a dating service. A U.K. Top 20 hit on release in 1997, the song also performed strongly around the world and it remains one of The Sundays’ most loved tracks. Its upbeat vibe is now an integral part of a TikTok trend where creators present general feel good content in preparation for a great summer ahead.

NIKI – Every Summertime

Though based in the U.S., acclaimed singer-songwriter NIKI is currently the most-streamed Indonesian musical artist in history, with over 4.4 billion streams on Spotify as of April 2025. One of her biggest songs to date, 2021’s smooth, R&B-flavored “Every Summertime” featured in the soundtrack album to the Marvel Comics-inspired Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings and is now central to a TikTok photo carousel trend where creators display images of themselves slowly growing older with long-time friends.

Katie May – You’re The Only One

Young, Birmingham, U.K. – based singer Katie May burst onto the scene with “You’re The Only One” in 2007. However, this irresistible, club-friendly electro-pop banger has now come to prominence again via a TikTok trend where creators are enthusiastically lip-sync-ing to the track’s chorus.

Summer & Shine – Summer & Shine Theme Song

The popular musical fantasy TV series Shimmer & Shine ran for four series on Nickelodeon from 2015 to 2020 and it has since spawned a series of books and a toy line manufactured by Fisher Price. The show stars twin genies, Shimmer and Shine, who grant wishes for their human friend Leah and it eventually ran to 86 episodes in all. The program’s upbeat theme song was performed by Melanie Fontana, though a sped-up version of the track is currently trending on TikTok as part of a dance trend that continues to grow.

April 16

Elton John – Bennie & The Jets

Elton John’s widely-celebrated “Bennie & The Jets” topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 on its initial release in February 1974. Also a highlight of John’s magnum opus Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and a highlight of his set at 1985’s Live Aid, this enduring hit song is again undergoing a resurgence as part of a TikTok trend in which high schoolers are proudly showing off their best Prom outfits.

Elton John - Bennie And The Jets (Official Music Video)

Billy Preston – Nothing From Nothing

Billy Preston’s second solo U.S. chart-topper, 1974’s “Nothing From Nothing” is also famous for being the first song ever to be performed live on the long-running Saturday Night Live. In the present day, though, it’s trending on TikTok and enjoying an uptick in streams after it soundtracked the final moments and closing credits of the season 3 finale of HBO’s comedy drama series The White Lotus that aired on April 6.

Nothing From Nothing

Robin Thicke – Blurred Lines

Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” is well used to setting trends and breaking records. This massive hit song, featuring contributions from Pharrell Williams and rapper T.I. spent 12 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest-running single of 2013 in the United States. It’s since earned a Diamond certification in North America and has become one of best-selling singles of all time, with estimated sales of around 15 million and counting. However, it still has legs and it’s presently at the heart of a TikTok trend wherein creators share feel good content mixed with nostalgic throwback dance videos.

Robin Thicke - Blurred Lines ft. T.I., Pharrell

April 9

Commodores – Easy

A U.S. Top 10 smash on its original release in 1977, Commodores’ much-loved, Lionel Richie-penned smooth soul classic “Easy” has again risen to prominence as part of TikTok’s on-going “God forbid” trend where creators may find themselves guilty of a specific action, yet they’re questioning what’s the big deal.

Easy

James Brown – Get Up Offa That Thing

James Brown’s seminal “Get Up Offa That Thing” vigorously urges listeners to “dance ‘til you feel better.” Accordingly, it’s no surprise that the R&B legend’s enduring 1976 hit is again doing just that on TikTok as part of a viral trend wherein creators show off “Old school funk” dance moves.

Snoh Aalegra – In Your Eyes

A key track from Los Angeles-based Swedish R&B singer Snoh Aalegra’s Grammy-nominated third album Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies, 2021’s “In Your Eyes” has returned to prominence thanks to a Smooth dance trend on TikTik incorporating Michael Jackson’s famous head bob – one of the late pop superstar’s signature moves.

Limp Bizkit – Rollin’

One of nu-metal stars Limp Bizkit’s best-loved tracks, 2000’s “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)” topped the charts in the U.K. and also provided the band’s biggest U.S. hit. The song has recently returned as the theme tune to Netflix’s urban fantasy action series Devil May Cry which launched on April 3 and is also central to a TikTok trend where creators show off hand poses resembling popular poses from nu-metal artists such as Limp Bizkit from the early 2000s.

April 2

Sting – Fragile

A new recording of Sting’s “Fragile,” composed by Aaron May and David Ridley provides the show-stopping anchor at the end of the second episode of Netflix’s new U.K. crime drama series Adolescence. The haunting new version of this key track from Sting’s second solo album, Nothing But The Sun (1987) is performed by the actual children’s choir depicted in the series starring Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper.

Mondo Cozmo – Shine

Also soundtracking memorable small screen action – and trending on Tik Tok – Mondo Cozmo’s “Shine” features in the final episode of the third series of Amazon Prime’s Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson and based on the best-selling book series by author Lee Child. One of the Philadelphia singer-songwriter’s most acclaimed tracks, “Shine” also topped Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay Chart on its initial release in 2016.

Avicii – I Could Be The One

Avicii’s U.K. chart-topping 2012 hit “I Could Be The One” is at the center of lipsync and fitness-related content currently trending on Tik Tok. A collaboration between the late Swedish superstar and Dutch DJ Nicky Romero, the song also features uncredited vocals from Swedish singer Noonie Bao and remains one of Avicii’s most-loved tracks.

Kool & The Gang – Get Down On It

Having ripped up dancefloors since it first became a transatlantic Top 10 smash in 1981, Kool And The Gang’s enduring disco funk classic “Get Down On It” is still inducing music fans to strut their stuff. The song is at the heart of a Tik Tok trend where groups of friends – including the Gator Boys basketball team – take turns in enjoying feeling liberated and showing off their best old school dance moves.

Kool & The Gang - Get Down On It

Billy Currington – Don’t

Country creators are currently admiring Billy Currington’s “Don’t” as well as the country lifestyle in general on Tik Tok. Originally released in 2008 – and also a feature of the Nashville-based country star’s album Little Bit Of Everything – the song is also imbued with R&B as well as country, with the song’s soulful groove and relaxed vibe contributing to its broad appeal for listeners of all persuasions.

Dean Lewis – Half A Man

The introspective, piano-framed ballad “Half A Man” originally won friends as the emotional denouement to Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis’ debut album A Place We Know in 2019. Now, creators from Tik Tok’s sub-community BookTok who are also fans of best-selling fantasy novel Onyx Storm are gravitating to the track as a theme song for one of the main characters after the book’s author Rebecca Yarros included it in her Writing Vibes playlist for the book.

March 26

Aerosmith – I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing

Having featured prominently in the blockbuster Bruce Willis disaster movie Armageddon, Aerosmith’s U.S. U.S. chart-topping smash “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” is again soundtracking action on screen. The Boston rockers’ legendary, Diane Warren-penned hit is undergoing a resurgence after appearing in the trailer promoting the launch of Season 3 of Fortnite OG.

Aerosmith - I Don't Want to Miss a Thing (Official HD Video)

Nirvana – Drain You

According to Nirvana biographer Michael Azerrad the two babies wrote of in “Drain You” represented “two people reduced to a state of perfect innocence by their love.” It’s fitting, then, that this key song from Nirvana’s highly influential second album Nevermind should be at the center of an adorable Tik Tok trend where people share photos of themselves transitioning from babies to their current selves.

Nirvana - Drain You (Audio)

Sublime – Wrong Way

Few songs are quite so joyful or redolent of summer as “Wrong Way,” the bouncy, ska-infused third single from Sublime’s self-titled third album from 1997. It’s logical, then, that the song should be at heart of the latest Tik Tok trend where creators are excited by the fact summer will soon be on its way and have come up with the perfect summer starter packs in celebration.

Sublime - Wrong Way

March 19

Aurora – Through The Eyes Of A Child

Taken from Aurora’s 2016 debut studio album All My Demons Greeting Me, “Through The Eyes Of A Child” finds the Norwegian artist looking at the world from a child’s perspective “because everything is a bit better”. “I would rather feel alive with a childlike soul,” she sings towards the song’s end. The track is experiencing a resurgence after featuring in the new Netflix limited series Adolescence, soundtracking the show’s final scenes.

AURORA - Through The Eyes Of A Child (as featured in Adolescence)

Jon Pardi – Head Over Boots

The lead single to Jon Pardi’s second album, California Sunrise, gave the country star his first No.1 hit. “Head Over Boots” reached the pinnacle of the Billboard Country Airplay chart, while it also entered the upper echelons of the Hot Country Songs and Hot 100 charts. The track was inspired by watching couples dance at a dance hall in Texas, and fittingly, it is trending on TikTok as part of a trend where couples share videos or photos of themselves together.

Jon Pardi - Head Over Boots (Official Music Video)

Yung L.A. – Ain’t I

“Ain’t I” served as the debut single for Atlanta rapper Yung L.A. in 2008 and featured cameos from T.I. and Young Dro. It gave the newcomer his first chart entry, peaking at No.47 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also made strong appearances on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs lists, landing at No.7 and No.4, respectively. More acclaim came via a nomination for Best Collaboration at the BET Awards. Nearly two decades on, it is at the center of a new trend on TikTok, where users pull off a hip-hop-style dance while showing off a wad of cash.

Yung L.A. - Ain't I (Explicit Version) (Official Music Video) ft. Young Dro, T.I.

Alesso – Heroes (We Could Be)

Swedish DJ Alesso teamed up with fellow Swede Tove Lo for his 2014 chart-topper, “Heroes (We Could Be).” The track was conceived after initial conversations between the pair about wanting to be different as artists. It scored huge success around the world and topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs and U.K. Dance charts. As well as soundtracking videos capturing nostalgia for the 2000s, the song is also being used in a trend where creators honor their heroes.

Alesso - Heroes (we could be) ft. Tove Lo

Jessie J – Price Tag

In 2011, “Price Tag” cemented Jessie J as a bright new star following her debut single “Do It Like A Dude.” It bested that track’s No.2 finish on the Official U.K. Singles Chart by hitting the top spot while also securing big finishes in Ireland, New Zealand and the U.S. The B.o.B-featuring song also went on to be the biggest-selling collaboration of 2011 in the U.K. Creators are sharing videos of themselves singing along to the song, panning to their partners, family pets and more, who react based on the lyrics.

Jessie J - Price Tag ft. B.o.B

March 12

The Gap Band – Outstanding

Since being released in 1982, “Outstanding” has gone on to become one of The Gap Band’s signature songs. It’s also one of its biggest hits, having topped the Billboard R&B Singles Chart five months after its release. Late last year, it re-entered public consciousness when it was used to soundtrack a reel of Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Garnett’s 2013-14 NBA highlights. Since then, it has become a go-to for basketball fans making video edits and is trending again, both via edit videos and through clips that show creators sharing their opinions of “washed-up” players.

Outstanding

Luke Bryan – That’s My Kind Of Night

When Luke Bryan put out “That’s My Kind Of Night” in 2013, the country star set a record. The track made him the first male country music artist ever to top both the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Top Country Albums charts at the same time. The Crash My Party single continues to make an impression on fans, with it experiencing a resurgence as country creators on TikTok show their admiration for the song.

Luke Bryan - That's My Kind Of Night (Official Music Video)

Soulja Boy Tell’em – Kiss Me Thru The Phone

Soulja Boy Tell’em’s 2008 single “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” has already gone viral once so far in 2025, but the track – which was taken from his second album iSouljaBoyTellem – is trending online once again. This time, the song is being spread on social media through videos of creators singing the numbers in the chorus through the sunroof of their cars.

Soulja Boy Tell'em - Kiss Me Thru The Phone ft. Sammie

March 5

Diana Ross – Upside Down

Written by Chic’s Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards, “Upside Down” became a hit when Diana Ross recorded and released it in 1980. Serving as the lead single for her eleventh album, Diana, the track topped the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for four weeks, while also making a big impact on charts around the world. Its staying power hasn’t faltered in the decades since, remaining a fan favourite and finding new generations of listeners. It has become the soundtrack to videos in which creators do a silly dance, playing off the lyrics or showing off their outfits of the day.

Upside Down

Shania Twain – Any Man Of Mine

In 1995, Shania Twain scored her first No.1 hit on country radio with “Any Man Of Mine,” the second single from her second album, The Woman In Me. It also earned her critical acclaim, with nominations for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance at the 1996 Grammys, plus Single Of The Year awards at the Canadian Country Music Awards and Country Music Radio Awards. It is experiencing a resurgence thanks to a viral post on TikTok. The clip shows Sesame Street’s Big Bird barging down a door, representing how the track makes the creator feel when they hear it at a bar.

Shania Twain - Any Man Of Mine (Official Music Video)

Empire Of The Sun – We Are The People

Since “We Are The People”’s release in 2008, the song has become a frequent choice for film and TV soundtracks. Empire Of The Sun’s Australian hit has featured in the likes of The Roommate, Hall Pass, and Entourage, as well as earning a sync on a German ad in 2010 that helped propel it back into the charts and to No.1. It is back in the public consciousness thanks to a dance trend on TikTok.

Empire Of The Sun - We Are The People (Official Music Video)

Gotye – Somebody That I Used To Know

“Somebody That I Used To Know” came from humble beginnings, written and recorded at Gotye’s parents’ house in Victoria, Australia, but took the musician to great heights. It topped the charts in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. and the U.S., plus 25 other countries, and entered the Top 30 in more than 30 others. It is also one of the best-selling digital singles to ever be released. It is trending on TikTok after a mash-up of it and Doechii’s early track “A N X I E T Y” went viral with a dance trend from The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air, fuelled in part by Will Smith reposting creators doing the dance.

Gotye - Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) [Official Music Video]

Toby Keith – Who’s Your Daddy?

“Who’s Your Daddy?” explores the relationship between a young woman and a sugar daddy who can’t get their romantic lives together. It had been a song that Toby Keith wanted to write for some time before he penned it, and his instincts proved correct – the track went on to reach No.1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart, marking his sixth consecutive No.1 on the chart. It is trending online after Megan Moroney revealed she listens to it before going on stage.

Toby Keith - Who's Your Daddy?

Oingo Boingo – Elevator Man

Danny Elfman formed Oingo Bingo in 1979, and in 1987, it released the track “Elevator Man.” The song features lyrics that euphemistically talk about riding an elevator, asking, “Who’s goin’ down?” It is experiencing a resurgence as creators use it to soundtrack videos of animations, cosplay and lyrics.

Elevator Man

February 26

Janet Jackson – Someone To Call My Lover

Musically, “Someone To Call My Lover” was inspired by Janet Jackson’s love of Erik Satie’s “Gymnopédie No.1,” a song she’d first heard in childhood and was reintroduced to while shopping at Ralph Lauren. She took the song to collaborator Jimmy Jam and he used it as the basis for the All For You single, which went on to score huge success upon its release in 2001. It is experiencing a resurgence on TikTok as fans – including Haim – perform a lighthearted dance to the track.

Someone To Call My Lover (Single Edit)

The Cardigans – Carnival

In 1995, “Carnival” ushered in The Cardigans’ second album, Life, as the record’s first single. On the track, the Swedish band share a tale of unrequited love, with frontwoman Nina Persson singing about wanting to go to a carnival with her crush, who would ultimately never respond to her. It is trending on TikTok as fans use it as the soundtrack for various videos, including anime edits and fit checks.

February 19

Maroon 5 – She Will Be Loved

When Maroon 5 released “She Will Be Loved,” it had already scored two major hits with “This Love” and “Harder To Breathe.” That trend continued with this track, peaking at No.5 in the U.S., and at No.4 in the U.K. It has since been certified four-times platinum by the RIAA and continues to strike a chord with fans around the world. It is currently experiencing a resurgence thanks to two trends on TikTok – one centered around love and Valentine’s Day content with a sad undertone, and another that captures how men treat their partners “two days before they break up with you.” Meanwhile, Jonny Rey’s blind audition for The Voice with the song is also pushing the song back into the public consciousness.

Maroon 5 - She Will Be Loved (Official Music Video)

Robyn – Dancing On My Own

In 2010, Robyn released the epitome of a “sad banger” – the infectious electropop hit “Dancing On My Own.” It follows a woman dancing by herself while watching her ex with another person and earned the singer her first No.1 single in her native Sweden. It is trending again thanks to the star’s performance of it with David Byrne for the SNL50 concert.

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird

Taken from Lynyrd Skynyrd’s debut album, Pronounced Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd, “Free Bird” was a slow-burning success for the band. Over three months, it climbed up the Billboard Hot 100 to peak at No.19. Its guitar solo is considered one of the best of all time and was once the most requested song on FM radio. It maintains its relevancy today, seen most recently with the announcement that it has been selected as the USA Hockey goal song for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Soulja Boy Tell’em – Kiss Me Thru The Phone

“Kiss Me Thru The Phone,” the second single from Soulja Boy Tell’em’s second album iSouljaBoyTellem, was the record’s best-selling track upon its release in 2008. It reached No.3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the U.S. Rap Charts while entering the Top 10 in the U.K., Canada and New Zealand. Nearly two decades later, it is still finding fans online, with TikTok creators using it as the soundtrack to two trends – a photo trend based around the lyric “we taking pics like” and a Roblox trend that uses the same line.

February 12

Doechii – Persuasive

“Persuasive” marked Doechii’s major label debut single in 2022, following her breakthrough with the viral TikTok hit “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake.” The Tampa rapper used the track to try and “uplift people and bring communities together,” rapping about the feeling of getting high. Following Doechii’s 2025 Grammys performance, “Persuasive”’s popularity is surging as people revisit her earlier material.

Doechii - Persuasive (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Halsey – Bad At Love

In “Bad At Love,” Halsey explored past relationships and the reasons they hadn’t worked out, chastising herself for her poor judgement when choosing partners. The track appeared on the star’s second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, and topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. It is experiencing a resurgence as users on TikTok take the “looking at my history” lyric as a cue to explore their own romantic resumes.

The Pussycat Dolls – Buttons

“Buttons” found The Pussycat Dolls seeking the help of a partner with getting undressed, frustrated by the other’s lack of action. It was a hit worldwide, with it landing in the Top 10 in the charts in the U.K. and the U.S., and hitting the top spot in Austria, Hungary and New Zealand. In the U.S. alone, it sold two million digital copies, making the band the first girl group in digital history to have three singles surpass that figure. The track is regaining attention as fans highlight the similarities between it and Tate McRae’s single, “Sports Car.”

Smashing Pumpkins – Bullet With Butterfly Wings

Smashing Pumpkins scored its first U.S. Top 40 hit with “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” in 1995, with the track peaking at No.22 on the Billboard Hot 100. Its success didn’t stop there, with it going on to win the Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance in 1997, and find a frequent place in various best songs of all time lists in the years since. The song is at the centre of a trend on TikTok where creators share who they are “in another life,” with frontman Billy Corgan getting involved. It is also being propelled by videos of users lip-syncing to the chorus.

February 5

Luke Bryan – Strip It Down

“Strip It Down” gave fans the first taste of Luke Bryan’s fifth album, Kill The Lights, in 2015. It scored the country star instant success, debuting at No.18 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and shifting 44,000 copies. It has since been certified double platinum by the RIAA and continues to make an impact on country listeners and beyond. The song is experiencing a resurgence on TikTok thanks to a dance trend that sees users “dropping it” to the track.

Luke Bryan - Strip It Down (Official Music Video)

Maroon 5 – Moves Like Jagger

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine has a problem in “Moves Like Jagger” – he thinks he has moves like the titular Rolling Stones frontman, but his partner isn’t impressed by his dancefloor activity. Luckily for the band, the public was much more receptive to what it was showcasing, sending the track to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, marking Maroon 5’s first chart-topper since 2007. The song is at the centre of a trend on TikTok that sees creators holding their friends back or letting them go running to their crush or partner.

Rich Boy – Throw Some D’s

“Throw Some D’s,” released in 2006, was the lead single from Alabama rapper Rich Boy’s self-titled debut album. It samples R&B group Switch’s 1979 track “I Call Your Name” and went on to receive remixes from Lil Jon, Kanye West, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Juelz Santana. It now soundtracks a trend on TikTok that sees one of its lyrics mashed up with a line from Abbott Elementary, while text on the screen explains how creators never slip, even when they’re slacking.

Far East Movement – Rocketeer

On “Rocketeer,” Far East Movement teamed up with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder for a track that tackled the idea of pushing to make dreams happen for the people you love. It spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No.7, while it also made waves overseas. In the U.K., it peaked at No.14, while it has been certified platinum in Australia. Nearly 15 years later, it continues to be shown love abroad, with fans outside of the U.S. layering a photo of themselves with the lyrics to the song.

January 29

Timbaland feat. OneRepublic – Apologize

Timbaland and OneRepublic teamed up on “Apologize” in 2007, with the track appearing on the rapper’s second album Shock Value and serving as the debut single for the Ryan Tedder-led group. It peaked at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and spent 25 weeks in the Top 10. It is experiencing a resurgence after a video of students singing and dancing at a 2008 high school prom went viral on TikTok. One of the men featured in the video joined the app after hearing about it and leaned into the post with several videos reacting to it.

Timbaland - Apologize ft. OneRepublic

5 Seconds Of Summer – She Looks So Perfect

“She Looks So Perfect” gave the wider world an introduction to 5 Seconds Of Summer, marking its first release on a major label. The track later appeared on the band’s self-titled debut album and hit No.1 in its native Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the U.K. It is trending on TikTok as part of a trend that sees users react to the prompt “you’re so funny” with the trauma that’s made them that way. Band members Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings and Calum Hood have all joined in with the trend.

Lorde – Ribs

In her 2013 single “Ribs,” Lorde shares her concerns over ageing and pays tribute to times in her childhood spent “laughing ’til our ribs get tough” with her closest friends. It gave her a Top 40 hit at home in New Zealand, as well as in Australia and on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, and is now certified triple platinum by the RIAA. TikTok creators are using the song as a jump-off point for a trend that focuses on moments with friends and being their lock screen.

January 22

Jon Pardi – Heartache Medication

On his third album, Heartache Medication, neo-traditional country star Jon Pardi prescribed a series of songs to his listeners that captured sad moments but also aimed to be uplifting. The title track ticked both those boxes, following a protagonist in search of good times to mend a bruised heart. After its release in 2019, it gave Pardi his third Billboard Country Airplay chart No.1 and continues to strike a chord with fans. It is the soundtrack to a TikTok trend centered around “another failed talking stage,” with men showing off their trucks, tractors and hobbies that have helped them through fizzled-out relationships. It is also being used in edits of football footage.

Jon Pardi - Heartache Medication (Official Music Video)

Em Beihold – Numb Little Bug

In 2022, Em Beihold got vulnerable on her single “Numb Little Bug,” sharing her experience with anxiety medication that dulled her feelings. Its relatable lyrics helped fans make their own connections to it, propelling it to success, particularly on TikTok. Ahead of the app’s proposed ban in the U.S. in mid-January, the singer-songwriter posted a video of herself playing the song, thanking the “little dance app for changing this girl’s life.” On YouTube, meanwhile, the track is being used to soundtrack anime edits.

The Cranberries – When You’re Gone

“When You’re Gone” was shared as the third single from The Cranberries’ third album, To The Faithful Departed, released in 1996. Frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan wrote the song after her grandfather died, singing: “I miss you when you’re gone.” Users on TikTok are taking a section of the song and using it as part of trends that share different “me when” or “how it felt when” scenarios.

BENEE – Supalonely

New Zealand musician BENEE shared “Supalonely” in 2019, with it becoming a slow-burning sensation on TikTok, achieving virality in March 2020. It was inspired by the artist’s break-up and found her mocking the sadness she felt in the lyrics. It went on to chart in the Top 40 of charts around the world, including in the U.K., U.S., Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand and more. Ahead of the potential TikTok band, creators on the platform revisited the track and old videos featuring it.

January 15

Shania Twain – That Don’t Impress Me Much

Still one of Shania Twain’s biggest hits worldwide, “That Don’t Impress Me Much” was released in 1998 and served as the seventh single from the star’s third album, Come On Over. It found Twain dismissing three potential suitors, unimpressed by their intellect, looks and car. It peaked at No.7 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it her third biggest single on the chart. It is experiencing a resurgence as part of a trend where creators share the things they’ve had mansplained to them, despite them having great knowledge of those topics themselves.